Former Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips got some Manchester City minutes under his belt on Wednesday.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kalvin Phillips insists there is ‘still work to be done’ after returning from injury to play his first Manchester City game in almost two years last night.

Phillips was an 83rd minute substitute as City beat Carabao Cup third round opponents Huddersfield Town 2-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium. The game was already wrapped up by that point thanks to goals from Phil Foden and Savinho, with the former Leeds United favourite able to get minutes under his belt with little pressure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s been 21 months since Phillips last walked out in a City shirt back in December 2023, with a pair of difficult loan spells at West Ham United and Ipswich Town filling most of that gap. The 29-year-old then underwent surgery on an Achilles injury at the end of last season, a fitness issue that effectively killed hope of a summer move away.

Phillips was expected to spend the first-half of the campaign in limbo but after his surprise inclusion in City’s 25-man Premier League squad, the midfielder has been training with the first-team. And despite being tipped to miss Wednesday’s Carabao Cup clash due to the birth of his second child, the former Leeds man was involved and got some crucial minutes.

In a heartfelt post on his personal Instagram account after the win, Phillips wrote: “It’s been a long 3 and a half months out and there’s still work to be done personally. Nevertheless, I’m so happy to be back out on the pitch again in a City shirt. Thank you to the fans for your support, it doesn’t go unnoticed. Onto the next round @mancity”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Ayling and Pep Guardiola respond to Kalvin Phillips Man City return

Phillips’ return from injury was a largely positive one, with the midfielder settling in comfortably, albeit in a near-perfect environment against a defeated League One opponent. But his message on Instagram was met with plenty of love, including former Elland Road teammate Luke Ayling who commented: “We love to see it Phil (two white heart emojis”.

It was a surprise to see Phillips walk off the City team bus in South Yorkshire, given Pep Guardiola had effectively ruled him out just a couple of days before. The former Leeds man was in London earlier this week with the birth of his second child imminent.

Guardiola also admitted he felt bad for not being able to provide regular football for Phillips, outlining the importance of Rodri and a major playing-style change between himself and Marcelo Bielsa as reasons for his adaptation struggles. But the City boss admitted the return of his out-of-favour midfielder was positive after progression into the fourth round was secured.

“It’s a good moment,” Guardiola said of the midfielder’s return. “Yesterday he was a father to Harry Phillips and he came this morning from London and is now going back to London to his wife and the kids. He came back for a few minutes because we didn’t know the position but the game was controlled. They didn’t make a lot of efforts in behind and that was really good.”