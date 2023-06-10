Ultimate joy for ex-Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips with Manchester City and minutes played

Phillips was named on the bench and stayed there for Saturday night’s Champions League final against Inter Milan in Istanbul in which the player who takes up his position, Rodri, bagged the only goal of the game in a 1-0 success for Pep Guardiola’s side.

City were dealt a big blow during the first half as midfielder star Kevin De Bruyne was forced off injured. Phil Foden replaced the Belgian from the bench but Inter stood firm as the opening period ended goalless.

City then received a let off as a mix up between Manuel Akanji and Ederson let in Lautaro Martinez who was denied by Ederson at an acute angle. Inter were also proving very resolute at the other end but Guardiola’s side bagged what proved the only goal of the game in the 68th minute as a pull back from Bernardo Silva picked out Rodri to apply a composed finish.

TREBLE: For ex-Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips and Manchester City. Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images.

The crossbar then denied Inter an equaliser as a looping header from Federico Dimarco bounced back off the woodwork and Di Marco’s follow up attempt was blocked by his own man in Romelu Lukaku. Inter were then presented with a glorious chance in the 88th minute with a free header for Lukaku who could only place his effort straight at Ederson who made an instinctive reflex save. Inter were given six minutes of added time to bag an equaliser and one final brilliant save from Ederson proved the last act of the game as City bagged their first ever Champions League.