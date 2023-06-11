Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United's predicted finish for Championship return upon 49ers Enterprise takeover agreement and who goes up

Leeds United are heading for new ownership and the verdict is in as to where the Whites will now finish upon their return to Championship football next term.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 11th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

Leeds announced on Friday evening that 49ers Enterprises had reached an agreement with majority owner Andrea Radrizzani’s Aser Ventures for the purchase of the club. Leeds added that both parties were continuing to work through the details and that further updates would be provided soon.

But the Whites are heading for new ownership and the bookies have cast their verdict on how they think the Whites will fare upon their return to the country’s second tier in the 2022-23 campaign following the news.

Here, based on the very latest odds for the Championship title, is where Leeds are now predicted to finish and who the odds compilers think is going up and also down based on the prices for relegation.

Odds for the title: 150-1. Odds for relegation: 15-8.

1. 23rd - Rotherham United (relegated)

Odds for the title: 150-1. Odds for relegation: 15-8.

Odds for the title: 80-1. Odds for relegation: 3-1.

2. 22nd - Huddersfield Town (relegated)

Odds for the title: 80-1. Odds for relegation: 3-1.

Odds for the title: 80-1. Odds for relegation: 7-2.

3. 21st - Queens Park Rangers

Odds for the title: 80-1. Odds for relegation: 7-2.

Odds for the title: 66-1. Odds for relegation: 3-1.

4. 20th - Birmingham City

Odds for the title: 66-1. Odds for relegation: 3-1.

