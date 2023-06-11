Leeds United's predicted finish for Championship return upon 49ers Enterprise takeover agreement and who goes up
Leeds announced on Friday evening that 49ers Enterprises had reached an agreement with majority owner Andrea Radrizzani’s Aser Ventures for the purchase of the club. Leeds added that both parties were continuing to work through the details and that further updates would be provided soon.
But the Whites are heading for new ownership and the bookies have cast their verdict on how they think the Whites will fare upon their return to the country’s second tier in the 2022-23 campaign following the news.
Here, based on the very latest odds for the Championship title, is where Leeds are now predicted to finish and who the odds compilers think is going up and also down based on the prices for relegation.