Leeds announced on Friday evening that 49ers Enterprises had reached an agreement with majority owner Andrea Radrizzani’s Aser Ventures for the purchase of the club. Leeds added that both parties were continuing to work through the details and that further updates would be provided soon.

But it means the end of an era for Whites chairman Radrizzani who is expected to be replaced by current Whites vice chairman Paraag Marathe of 49ers Enterprises. Radrizzani has been Leeds chairman since 2017, bringing a period of stability to a club well-accustomed to rollercoaster rides. Here, we run through the men who have held the position as Leeds chairman over the last 50 years, a true period of literal Whites ups and downs.