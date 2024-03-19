Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United's promotion celebrations could be pushed back into June with reports suggesting the Championship play-off final may be moved back amid Coventry City's FA Cup success.

As it stands, the play-off final is due to be played on Sunday, May 26 but that is just 24 hours after the FA Cup final on May 25. The possible issue was highlighted by the YEP after communication with the EFL last month, but elimination at the hands of Chelsea put it on the back burner in West Yorkshire.

Leicester City and Coventry City both progressed into the quarter-finals, however, and the latter beat Wolves 3-2 on Saturday to book a semi-final clash against Manchester United. Mark Robins' side also remain in contention for a top-six finish in the Championship and so victory against Erik ten Hag's side would bring about an unusual issue.

The Daily Mail reports that should Coventry reach both finals, the play-off will be pushed back seven days to Sunday, June 2. Wembley is hosting the Champions League final on Saturday, June 1 in an added complication but the stadium has been reserved by the EFL if needed on the Sunday.

The back-up date will only be used if Coventry are involved in the final and so any decision will be made late. It brings about the possibility of Leeds United, if they fail to secure a top-two spot, or any other play-off hopefuls playing their respective semi-finals without knowing the date of a potential final.

The regular Championship campaign ends on Saturday, May 4 when Leeds host fellow promotion hopefuls Southampton. Play-off semi-finals are due to be played within 10 days of the regular season ending and so the other finalists could be made to wait two-and-a-half-weeks before walking out at Wembley.

Daniel Farke's side will hope to have promotion wrapped up by the time Southampton come to Elland Road, with Sunday's 2-0 win at home to Millwall sending them top of the Championship. Leicester City were 17 points clear of the Whites at one point but 12 wins in a 13-game unbeaten run has seen that gap wiped out.