Archie Gray insists he wants to win trophies at Leeds United in a clear message to those eyeing a potential summer transfer.

Gray has been a revelation at Leeds since making his senior debut in the 2-2 draw against Cardiff on the opening day of the Championship season. The academy graduate has featured in 36 of his side's 38 league games and has more minutes across all competitions than all but four of his teammates.

A surprise switch to right-back has been no problem for Gray, who has asserted himself as one of Leeds' most consistent performers and among the Championship's most promising young talents. Such form has inevitably attracted the interest of top clubs with reports naming Manchester United and Liverpool as potential suitors, although the teenager hopes to be playing against those teams in the white of Leeds next season.

“It would mean a lot to me because that's the goal everyone has got here,” Gray told Sky Sports of a potential return to the Premier League. “But especially with me being from Leeds. That's where the club deserves to be and should be. I want to try and win trophies with Leeds, that's what I've always dreamed of as a kid. Playing for England’s first-team is another one which is what every kid from England dreams of.”

Gray's emergence as the next top-level talent out of the academy has been no secret and figures at the club have long tipped the midfielder for success, but few would have predicted such heavy involvement in the first-team picture. Djed Spence and Luke Ayling both moved on after finding minutes so hard to come by and January loan arrival Connor Roberts is having to wait his turn.

Manager Daniel Farke has placed incredible trust in the 18-year-old and stuck by him when it would have been easier to opt for experience, particularly in big games such as the 3-1 win against Leicester City in February. Roberts' arrival has at least allowed the teenager to move into midfield towards the end of games but any role is seen as a learning opportunity.

“I'm just lucky the manager trusts me in different positions,” Gray added. “When you play at right-back it can help you understand midfield and when I play in midfield it will help me understand right-back.