Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Those are the odds on Daniel Farke's men reaching both the FA Cup final and Championship play-off final this season - games that are scheduled to take place on consecutive days. Saturday May 25 is the Wembley date for this season's FA Cup final, while the play-off final is due to take place the very next day at the same venue.

Leeds' FA Cup involvement has taken them as far as the fifth round and on Wednesday night they will take on the role of the underdogs with a visit to Premier League side Chelsea. Though Leeds last played on Friday night and take a 12-game unbeaten streak to Stamford Bridge, and though the Blues will still be smarting, both physically and mentally, from Sunday's extra-time Carabao Cup final defeat by Liverpool, the hosts will still be heavy favourites on account of the quality in Mauricio Pochettino's squad. Getting past Chelsea, never mind getting to the cup final, will be a gargantuan task for the second tier outfit. EFL clubs made up half of last season's quarter-finalists, however, and Sheffield United went one better to reach the semis, so further progress is not unthinkable for Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And then there's the game that Leeds want no part of. Friday night's win over league-leading Leicester City kept Leeds in second place in the Championship and narrowed the gap to first place to six. The 3-1 victory, a ninth-stright league win, reintroduced the idea of a title race. Ipswich Town, in third, also sit on 72 points like Leeds but have a vastly inferior goal difference. But with the Tractor Boys and Southampton, five points back, still so dead-set on going up automatically, the race to finish in the top two is expected to take more twists and turns.