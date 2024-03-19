Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United midfielder Ilia Gruev outlined his hopes of playing Premier League football next season after coming second in Bulgaria's 2023 Player of the Year vote.

Gruev narrowly lost out to PAOK winger and national team captain Kiril Despodov on the night, with the Whites man enjoying a second consecutive year in the top two. The midfielder's 2023 was split between Leeds and Werder Bremen, having made the move from Germany to West Yorkshire for around £4million in the summer.

At just 23-years-old, Gruev still has time on his side in a bid to be crowned Bulgaria's best player and believes promotion with Leeds to the Premier League will help him improve further against some of the world's best. "I hope that next season I’ll be playing in the world’s best league, the Premier League," Gruev said while receiving his award.

If 2023 was a good year for Gruev, then 2024 looks set to be even better with the midfielder enjoying the vast majority of his football in England since the turn of the year. Injury to Pascal Struijk in December forced Ethan Ampadu into centre-back, offering a chance that has been grabbed with both hands.

Gruev looks as crucial to Daniel Farke's side as anyone else at the moment, starting 12 of his side's 13 unbeaten league games in the new year. Only one during that spell has he not completed 90 minutes, having come off at 3-0 up against Rotherham in February.

"He is always solid, always reliable and plays in possession with very rare mistakes," manager Daniel Farke said of his midfielder after the 1-0 win against Norwich City in January. "He is good on the ball, disciplined, professional and has a top, top work ethic. If you are like this on the pitch, you can imagine off the pitch he is exactly like this. From the first day he walked in, he was modest, humble, hard working and also patient.

