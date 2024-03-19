Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Don Goodman insists Leeds United are 'in the ascendancy' after replicating Manchester City's trademark run-in winning streak to climb to the top of the Championship.

Leeds will spend the best part of a fortnight in top-spot after beating Millwall 2-0 on Sunday and overtaking Leicester City on goal difference. Daniel Farke's side had to win by two clear goals on the day, with Wilfried Gnonto and Dan James finding the net either side of half-time.

Victory was Leeds 12th in a 13-game unbeaten streak that has seen them claw 17 points back on Leicester and cement their place at the Championship's summit. The run, which has also included a ridiculously-impressive 10 clean sheets, is reminiscent of the periods in which Pep Guardiola's City have all but guaranteed the Premier League title and Goodman believes all the momentum lies in West Yorkshire.

“It’s huge. They’ve won 12, drawn one and lost none of the last 13,” Goodman told Sky Sports. “That, at any level of football, is an incredible winning run. It’s a massive momentum and confidence builder. All the things that if you're Leicester, Ipswich and Southampton, you wouldn't have wanted to happen.

"Leeds are in the ascendency now and everything is going their way, but five of their last eight games are against teams in the top half, so there are some tricky games on paper, but momentum is with them. They have peaked at the perfect time. We talk about Manchester City in the Premier League regularly, about getting to the new year and getting some momentum. Well Leeds United have done that in the Championship this season.”