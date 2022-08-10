Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United got their Premier League campaign off to a fine start over the weekend.

The Whites came from behind to see off Wolves at Elland Road thanks to Rodrigo Moreno equaliser and an own goal forced by new signing Brenden Aaronson.

The Whites have already been busy, getting ahead of the departures of key men Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha.

We still have weeks to go in the summer transfer window, and with that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Mata links

Former Manchester United star Juan Mata is being linked with a move to Leeds.

According to Marca, the Whites could be surprise frontrunners to land the Spaniard on a free transfer following his Old Trafford exit.

Mata has reportedly received a number of offers, but he has rejected everything to date, keen to remain at the top level.

For that reason, he is said to be considering a move to Leeds, with the report claiming Victor Orta has already reached out to Mata’s reprasentatives.

Kalimuendo blow

Leeds have been linked with a move for PSG striker Arnaud Kalimuendo this summer, but they look set to miss out.

Kalimuendo has been linked with a number of clubs this summer, including the likes of Newcastle United, but it looks as though he has rejected a move to the Premier League.

According to L’Equipe, Ligue 1 side Rennes are now ‘very close’ to agreeing a deal that would see Kalimuendostay in France.