Leeds United’s next Premier League engagement comes this weekend with one of the longest trips of the season away to Southampton.

The two sides’ fortunes differed in the opening round of fixtures as Leeds were victorious over Wolves but Southampton fell to a heavy defeat against Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur.

Losing by a three-goal margin in North London, the Saints currently prop up the Premier League table while Leeds sit seventh.

Southampton's Austrian manager Ralph Hasenhuttl looks on during his side's opening day defeat to Spurs (Photo by CHRIS RADBURN/AFP via Getty Images)

In order to prepare for Leeds’ visit, Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side have decided on playing the club’s B team in a behind closed doors friendly this week, as per the Daily Echo.

“We’ve got a brilliant week, challenging week, we’re playing the first-team Wednesday to help them prepare for Leeds United and that’s another big shift,” B team boss Dave Horseman revealed.

Southampton have lost each of their last five Premier League games, including back-to-back 4-1 defeats.

It is eight league matches since Hasenhuttl’s men last tasted victory – a 1-0 win over Arsenal back in April – and their record of one win in 13 league games is the worst in the division.

Southampton added a number of inexperienced players to their first-team squad this summer including Manchester City duo Gavin Bazunu and Romeo Lavia.

Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo also joined the ranks at St Mary’s Stadium, but was powerless to prevent their opening day loss.