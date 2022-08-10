New Leeds United injury list as Jesse Marsch faces another reshuffle at Southampton

Leeds United face Southampton in their first away game of the Premier League season on Saturday.

Marsch successfully navigated a string of injuries to experienced players to claim a win in the season opener against Wolves last weekend.

Crucially, United are currently without a recognised senior left back after Junior Firpo picked up a knee issue on tour in Australia.

The club subsequently sold 22-year-old left-back Leif Davis amid calls from fans for Leeds to use the transfer window to strengthen in that position.

Against Wolves on Saturday, though, Marsch was pleased with how Pascal Struijk, naturally a central player, filled in.

“I thought Pascal defended well and was good on set piece,” Marsch said.

“He played really well. So really happy, really happy with him.”

Though Firpo is said to be ahead of his recovery schedule, the Spaniard won’t be available for the Saints clash - forcing Marsch once again to improvise at left-back.

Here is a breakdown of all the Leeds United players currently working their way back to full fitness:

1. Liam Cooper - unavailable The Whites skipper’s wait to reclaim the armband goes on. Cooper hasn’t returned to training properly since picking up an achilles issue on a treadmill while working through his off-season programme. Photo Sales

2. Adam Forshaw - unavailable The midfielder is close to a return after working his way back from a knee injury. Marsch expected Forshaw to be back in training this week but he won’t be ready for Southampton. Photo Sales

3. Luis Sinisterra - unavailable The winger suffered a thigh injury against Crystal Palace in Australia - Marsch hoped that Sinisterra would be back in training this week and anticipates that the summer signing could feature against Chelsea next weekend. Photo Sales

4. Junior Firpo - unavailable The defender injured his knee during Leeds’ pre-season friendly against Crystal Palace. A scan showed that Firpo is ahead of schedule with his recovery and Marsch anticipates a return in two or three weeks. Photo Sales