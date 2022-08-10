Jesse Marsch’s side kicked off their 2022/23 campaign with a victory over Wolves, but has that made a difference to their odds of going down?

The new Premier League season is officially underway after the conclusion of Gameweek One where Leeds United started with a 2-1 home win over Wolves.

Last season was a difficult one for the Elland Road side but they were able to avoid relegation on the final day of the season with Burnley the third and final club to join Watford and Norwich City in dropping down to the EFL Championship.

Jesse Marsch has had a massive rebuilding job over the summer with star players Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips leaving the club for Barcelona and Manchester City respectively.

However, there are plenty of new faces who have joined up with the squad and Leeds haven’t been afraid to splash the cash on players like Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca, Darko Gyabi and Tyler Adams.

With the summer transfer business still ongoing and the opening day of the season now in the books, how are the oddsmakers predicting the Premier League table to look at the end of this season?

According to bookmakers the traditional “Big Six” (Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool) are all quite unlikely to be in any sort of relegation battle.

Below them the odds drop drastically and Leeds do find themselves amongst the teams who could be in danger if their odds worsen.

Here are the odds for all 20 Premier League sides to be relegated at the end of the 2022/23 season:

1. Manchester City 500/1

2. Liverpool 500/1

3. Chelsea 500/1

4. Tottenham Hotspur 500/1