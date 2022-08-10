Here are the players that Leeds United are most likely to sign this month, according to the bookies.

Leeds United have done a very good job so far of overcoming the disappointment of losing Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha.

Jesse Marsch has brought seven fresh faces, with the likes of Brenden Aaronson and Marc Roca showing glimpses of their worth in the Whites’ win over Wolves at the weekend.

The Yorkshire club continue to be linked with a number of players in the remaining weeks of the window and have today been rumoured to be interested in former Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata.

With the Whites still open to bringing in more new players, we have taken a look at the odds of them signing some of the most talked about stars right now and who they are most likely to snap up.

1. Morgan Gibbs-White 50/1

2. Conor Gallagher 40/1

3. Antony 40/1

4. Aaron Wan-Bissaka 33/1