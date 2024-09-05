Leeds United look to have done plenty of good business in the summer transfer window.

Ao Tanaka’s arrival at Leeds United could soon be seen as a coup and reports have suggested a move to Elland Road was preferred to options from top-flight teams across Europe.

Leeds moved quickly to secure Tanaka’s signature in the final days of the summer window, having agreed a £3.5million fee with German second-tier side Fortuna Dusseldorf. The midfielder was quickly flown into the UK and underwent medical tests on Thursday of last week, with head coach Daniel Farke finally landing a long-term personal target to fill a key position.

Interest in Tanaka from Elland Road has been well-documented for the past 12 months but after an impressive 2023/24 campaign in Dusseldorf, the 25-year-old’s list of potential suitors evidently grew. The Athletic now report that he had ‘opportunities to join’ Celtic, FC Midtjylland or Como 1907 before deciding on a move to Leeds.

The report details Tanaka’s personal ambition to play Champions League football and so suggests a move to Celtic would have been tempting, given they feature in this year’s edition of Europe’s flagship competition. Brendan Rodgers also has a strong Japanese contingent at Parkhead, with four internationals among the squad.

Danish champions Midtjylland missed out on the Champions League but have qualified for the Europa League, while the wealthy Como are very much looking up after winning promotion to Serie A last season. All three options would have presented top-flight football, with two eyeing league titles this campaign.

As a fully-fledged international who looks set to play for Japan in a World Cup qualifier against Bahrain next week, having featured in 7-0 win over China on Tuesday, Tanaka will undoubtedly be hoping to play top-flight football but seems happy to earn it via promotion with Leeds. Farke’s men have long been tipped as favourites to go up and after a decent summer of business, look set to challenge again.

Consecutive wins over Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City have helped improve the mood in West Yorkshire, with Tanaka even handed a swift debut in the latter clash on Saturday. And speaking after his arrival last week, the midfielder opened up on his desire to help Leeds go one better than last season and enjoy the support from an ‘amazing’ fanbase.

“I am so excited and I am so happy to be here,” the new signing told LUTV. “I can control the game and make the assists and goals. I want to help the team. Of course, we want to go to the Premier League which is why I came here so I want to make a contribution for the team. Everyone says Leeds fans are amazing and the stadium atmosphere is amazing, so I can’t wait to play in front of the amazing supporters. I want to win in the stadium with so many supporters!”