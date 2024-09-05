A new statue for a Leeds legend is being sculptured.

A new statue in honour of a Leeds United legend is being sculptured - hailed as a “fitting tribute” by another Whites great.

The famous statue of former Leeds captain Billy Bremner is an iconic part of the set up at Elland Road, honouring a player who captained Don Revie’s star-studded Whites.

Bremner passed away aged 54 in December 1997 and it has now been confirmed that another statue will be sculpted by artist Kenny Hunter to be erected in the Raploch area in which the Whites legend grew up in.

The move has been hailed by fellow Whites legend Eddie Gray who has unveiled a plaque at the boyhood home of his former Leeds and Scotland midfield teammate.

The brainchild of a group of Leeds supporters, the memorial was commissioned in partnership with the Scottish Football Supporters Association, the University of Stirling, and Raploch Community Council.

Gray was present at 35a Weir Street, the house in which Bremner grew up on the Raploch estate in Stirling, to lead the tribute to his long-time teammate and friend.

Bremner earned 54 Scotland caps and his former international colleagues Jimmy Bone and John Blackley were also present at the plaque unveiling.

“It was a real honour to be asked to unveil the blue plaque showing the world where Billy came from,” said Gray.

“He was fiercely proud of his roots, and it will be a fitting tribute to see a statue here in the coming years. He really was an iconic player that everyone in Leeds and Scotland loved.”