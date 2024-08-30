Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ao Tanaka has become Leeds United’s seventh signing of the summer

Leeds United’s newest signing Ao Tanaka has said he joined the club in order to get the Whites promoted to the Premier League. Daniel Farke’s side racked up an impressive 90 points last term but that was only good enough for third spot as Leeds went on to lose the Championship play-off final to Southampton.

It has meant a summer of rebuilding at Elland Road, with the likes of Georginio Rutter, Crysencio Summerville, Archie Gray and Glen Kamara moving on while Jayden Bogle, Joe Rodon and Largie Ramazani are among those who have arrived on permanent deals to bolster the ranks. Tanaka has penned a four-year contract with Leeds, after a fee of £3.3m was agreed with 2. Bundesliga side Fortuna Düsseldorf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfielder is a Japan international and scored in a shock win over Spain at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He has expressed his excitement about joining Leeds and is harbouring ambitions of reaching the Premier League with the club.

“I am so excited and I am so happy to be here,” the new signing told LUTV. “I can control the game and make the assists and goals. I want to help the team. Of course, we want to go to the Premier League which is why I came here so I want to make a contribution for the team. Everyone says Leeds fans are amazing and the stadium atmosphere is amazing, so I can’t wait to play in front of the amazing supporters. I want to win in the stadium with so many supporters!”

Leeds are also aiming to complete a deal for FC St. Gallen full-back Isaac Schmidt before the 11pm deadline. That is the only two pieces of imminent business for the club, however, addressing the potential for more signings, Farke said on Thursday the club would ‘stay awake’ when it came to further attacking additions. He said: “We've made clear what position we need to strengthen. There's not much time yet, I hope and expect there will be some business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I spoke quite extensively that we definitely need a midfield player and also a full-back addition and to stay awake in the offensive positions. But everything is done when it's confirmed, medicals are done and everything signed. I never speak about a player as long as he's not under our contract."