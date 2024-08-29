Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United could soon confirm their third signing in a week following the arrivals of Largie Ramazani and Manor Solomon.

Leeds United hope to conclude a deal for Japan international Ao Tanaka today, with the midfielder flying in for a medical.

The Fortuna Dusseldorf man is en route to West Yorkshire to complete a permanent move that will cost Leeds a fee in the region of £3.5million.

Tanaka will be the first of what the Whites hope will be a trio of new arrivals before Friday night's deadline.

Daniel Farke, who is a big admirer of Tanaka's, wants more depth at full-back and Leeds are expected to bring one in, likely on loan. A deal for Max Aarons has been rated as unlikely since Tuesday night.

And Leeds are keen to add one more to Farke's squad, potentially another attacker, despite signing both Largie Ramazani and Manor Solomon in the last week. The wing pair could be in contention for their first taste of Elland Road action on Saturday when Hull City visit.

Farke is due to sit down with the local press on Thursday afternoon to preview the derby game against the Tigers, but his policy of not speaking about transfer business until it is concluded is unlikely to lead to revelations about the possible new arrivals.

Tanaka fits the bill for what Farke wants from midfield, with seven goals and three assists from 30 2.Bundesliga appearances a good return last season. The 25-year-old broke through into senior football at J1 League outfit Kawasaki Frontale, for whom he scored 10 times in 94 appearances before a 2021 loan move to Dusseldorf that later became permanent.

Farke has moved to add greater attacking threat from midfield this summer, signing Joe Rothwell on loan from Premier League outfit Bournemouth. Stats website fbref.com lists Tanaka as the closest match to Rothwell in terms of his statistical profile, with the pair expected to compete for the role alongside club captain Ethan Ampadu.