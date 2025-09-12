Leeds United confirm new role for Elland Road stalwart

A familiar face has returned to Leeds United in a wide-ranging new role.

Leeds United have confirmed former Elland Road favourite Stuart Dallas will return to the club after he was named as an official Whites ambassador.

The 34-year-old’s decade-long association with Leeds began in 2015 when he joined the club from Brentford and he went on to become a firm favourite over the following years. Dallas was part of the Whites side that secured the Championship title in spectacular fashion under Marcelo Bielsa in 2020 and helped the club enjoy a promising first season back in the Premier League.

However, the 62-times capped Northern Ireland international suffered a serious knee injury during a game against Manchester City in April 2022 and missed the entirety of the following season and he underwent a painstaking rehabilitation programme. After returning to training in September 2023, Dallas was unable to make a playing comeback and officially announced he was bringing his playing career to a close in April last year after making 266 appearances for the Whites.

In a statement released to confirm Dallas had retired, the Whites revealed they were in talks with the Northern Ireland international over a ‘future role’ that would allow him to continue working with the club.

It read: “Despite not featuring during the current season under Daniel Farke, Dallas has remained a key person behind the scenes, helping with the success of the current group. Naturally, there is great sadness from everyone within the club about this news, but we all wish Stuart the very best in his retirement.

“It goes without saying, Stuart is an icon of Leeds United and will always be welcome at Elland Road, his contribution will live long in the memory and he has cemented his place in history. We are currently in discussions with Stuart about a future role, to continue his association with the club going forwards.”

That role has now been confirmed as Dallas takes up a position as a club ambassador with immediate effect. His new role will see the Whites stalwart attending matches, community visits and club events and Whites young players will benefit as Dallas will be a mentor for a number of prospects within the Academy at Thorp Arch.

What did Stuart Dallas say about his retirement?

"I must now accept the fact my knee suffered irreparable damage and I will not be returning to play professional football. Over the past two years, the Leeds United medical team, along with the incredible surgeons in London, have worked tirelessly to help me recover from the injury I sustained in the game against Manchester City in 2022.

"As a young boy growing up in Cookstown, Northern Ireland, all I ever wanted was to play professional football and I will be eternally grateful that for me, that dream came true. This may not be how fairytales are supposed to end, but I must now deal with the fact that this chapter of my life is drawing to a close."