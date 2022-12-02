Leeds’ FA Cup campaign will now begin on Sunday, January 8 after it was revealed ITV have chosen the game to be shown on their channel as part of their live football coverage. The Whites travel to the Cardiff City Stadium next month hoping to improve on recent FA Cup performances which have seen Leeds bow out at this stage on several previous occasions.

United’s record in FA Cup draws has been remarkable, insofar as they have contested just one tie as the home side in their last ten FA Cup appearances. Elland Road last hosted a fixture in English football’s longest-running cup competition back in January 2016 when Leeds faced Rotherham United.

Since then, the team have failed to progress beyond the Fifth Round, losing out to Sutton United, Newport County, Queens Park Rangers, Arsenal, Crawley Town and West Ham United. Jesse Marsch’s side have failed to make it past the Third Round in each of the last five seasons, although next month’s tie at Championship Cardiff will be the American’s first taste of the competition, having taken charge in February this year.

Leeds' FA Cup tie against Cardiff City will be shown on ITV1 on Sunday, January 8 (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Leeds will kick-off against the Bluebirds at 2pm on Sunday, January 8 and the match will be broadcast live on ITV1.

Fellow Premier League sides Newcastle United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United, Everton, Arsenal, Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers have also seen their Third Round fixtures selected for live broadcast.

ITV will hope Leeds carry through their recent FA Cup form, in order to televise an upset at the hands of Cardiff City, who currently sit 19th in the second tier. Leeds’ most infamous cup defeat against Histon was broadcast live on ITV back in 2008, while defeat at the hands of Newport County was also shown on terrestrial TV. Sutton United’s win over the Whites in 2017 – dubbed the biggest game in the then non-league club’s history – was selected for broadcast by BT Sport at the time, too.