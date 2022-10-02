West Ham United are the latest Premier League club showing an interest in reported Leeds United target Noa Lang.

The Dutch international has forged a fearsome reputation since joining Club Brugge on loan from Ajax in October 2020, scoring 16 goals in 29 games before making the move permanent just under a year later.

Lang had already made an impact with Ajax after marking his first league start with a hat-trick in a 5-2 win over FC Twente - but the arrival of Ryan Babel hindered his development and led to a loan moves to Twente and Brugge.

Since joining the latter on a permanent deal, Lang helped Brugge claim the Belgian league and Super Cup, as well as featuring in the Belgian club’s Champions League campaigns over the last two seasons.

A first senior international call-up arrived last season amid speculation of interest from Leeds and Arsenal and the forward also received praise from a number of sources in Belgium.

Speaking to Extra Time last year, Belgian pundit Filip Joos said: “At the moment, Lang is without a doubt the best player in the league, I think. Pure class.

“His technique is not normal. Lang is constantly on the move, he glides across the field, he likes to dribble, but he will always play at the right time.”

A number of clubs across Europe were believed to be on hand to witness Lang make his Holland debut in a 1-0 win against Latvia in August last year and a first international goal came in a 3-2 Nations League win over Wales in June.

With Lang continuing to impress, Italian outlet CalcioMercato have now reported West Ham United, Atletico Madrid and AC Milan are all keen on the forward ahead of the January transfer window.

Former Whites youngster joins Championship club

Former Leeds United prospect Lui Bradbury has agreed a deal to join Championship club Reading.

The 18-year-old forward scored 12 goals in 28 games for the Whites Under-18s but will now link up with the Royals Under-21s and work under former Leeds striker Noel Hunt.