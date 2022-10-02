Leeds United news: Target ‘wanted’ by rivals, ex-coach among favourites for Hull City job
Latest Leeds United headlines on Sunday
Leeds United return to Premier League action this afternoon.
The Whites welcome Aston Villa to Elland Road as they look to return to winning ways.
Jesse Marsch’s side were beaten 5-2 by Brentford in their last clash.
Here is a look at some of the latest headlines regarding the club...
Leeds face battle to sign winger
Leeds will face competition in their pursuit of Rangers winger Ryan Kent.
The former Liverpool man has been a hit in the Scottish Premiership over recent years but is facing an uncertain long-term future at Ibrox.
According to the Sunday Mirror, he is also ‘wanted’ by Aston Villa who are interested in luring him down the border.
Summer target eyed by fellow Premier League club
Noa Lang, who was linked with Marsch’s side over the summer, is now being linked with a new English club.
The winger is currently on the books of Club Brugge and has scored 27 goals in 91 games in all competitions for the Belgian giants since joining them back in 2020 from Ajax.
West Ham United are now keen on snapping him up with the January transfer window three months away now, as per a report by Italian news outlet CalcioMercato. AC Milan and Atletico Madrid are also in the frame.
Ex-coach in the running for EFL job
Former Leeds U23s coach Carlos Corberan is among the early favourites for the Hull City job.
The Tigers are in the hunt for a new boss after sacking Shota Arveladze.
Corberan, who has recently been dismissed by Olympiacos, is the third favourite on SkyBet at 9/2 (as of 11:45, 02.10.22).
The favourite is currently ex-Besiktas manager Sergen Yalcin at 13/18, followed by former Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal. Other names in the frame are Liam Rosenior, Scott Parker, David Wagner, Sean Dyche and Chris Hughton.