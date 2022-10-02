After a month out of action, Leeds United are finally set to return to the Premier League this afternoon as they host Aston Villa.

Both sides have endured a tricky patch recently and could view today’s clash as a make-or-break for the rest of the season.

After a strong start for the Whites, Jesse Marsch’s side are now without a league win since their victory over Chelsea.

Here are today’s rumours...

LEEDS UTD TO SCOUT WINGER IN CHAMPIONS LEAGUE CLASH

Leeds United are set to cast an eye over Rangers winger Ryan Kent as they face Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday. The 25-year-old is yet to sign a new contract with the Scottish club, with his current deal expiring next summer. (Sunday Mirror)

NEWCASTLE UTD WERE ‘LEADING’ JUVENTUS IN ATTACKER CHASE

Newcastle United were reportedly leading Juventus in the race to sign Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic this summer, however they couldn’t get a deal over the line. The Magpies were thought to be keen on a loan move for the American, while the Blues wanted to sell him. (Simon Phillips)

ARSENAL JOIN RACE FOR ‘NEXT ERLING HAALAND’

Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a move for Andreas Schjelderup - nicknamed the ‘next Erling Haaland’. The 18-year-old has scored five goals in 10 matches for Nordsjaelland this season. (Calciomercato)

WOLVES FACE COMPETITION FOR CHILEAN WONDERKID

Chelsea have reportedly joined Wolves in showing interest in Chile midfielder Dario Osorio. The 18-year-old has attracted attention for his impressive form in his native country. (Express)

MAN UTD IDENTIFY DAVID DE GEA REPLACEMENT

Manchester United are said to view Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa as David de Gea’s successor after sending scouts to watch the Portugal international on Friday. De Gea could leave the club when his contract expires next summer. (Mirror)

EVERTON PROSPECT CLOSING IN ON LONG-TERM DEAL

Everton are reportedly close to securing defender Reece Welch on a long-term deal to avoid interest from Premier League clubs. Brentford were thought to be interested in signing the 18-year-old. (The Athletic)

SEVILLA MAKE CONTACT OVER SPURS OUTCAST

Sevilla are reportedly in contact with Tottenham Hotspur over a move for Lucas Moura. The Brazilian’s contract expires at the end of the season and he looks to be on his way out. (Transfer Tavern)

MAN CITY STAR MAN SET FOR PAY RISE

Manchester City are reportedly looking to offer Erling Haaland a new contract following his summer move from Borussia Dortmund. A brilliant debut campaign for the Norwegian could see him earn a pay rise at the end of the season. (Daily Star)

NOTTS FOREST TO BATTLE AC MILAN FOR STRIKER