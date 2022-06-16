Leeds United are already pressing ahead with their plans for the new season.

The Whites disappointed in the campaign just gone, having to fight for their lives on the final day of the season.

It was a difficult season, and one that cost Leeds fan favourite boss Marcelo Bielsa his job.

But Jesse Marsch managed to save the day in the end, and he will get the chance to take charge of his first full campaign.

The new season is still a while away, of course, but it feels that much closer following the release of the fixtures on Thursday.

And with every passing day, Marsch and Victor Orta will be working hard behind the scenes to bring in new signings.

In that vein, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Elland Road:

Kalimuendo price

Leeds now know how much they will have to pay to complete a deal for PSG star Arnaud Kalimuendo this summer.

The striker is being linked with a move to Elland Road, and according to The Independent, they have already made a £17million offer.

But Foot Mercato have followed that up by saying PSG are only willing to accept bids worth £18.8million or more.

If Leeds have indeed made a bid, they can take comfort in knowing they are not far off.

Liverpool drop out

Liverpool’s reported pursuit of Leeds star Raphinha appears to be over,

The Reds are one of many clubs to have been linked with a move for the Whites winger, but they are now out of the running.

That’s according to the Liverpool Echo, who say Liverpool’s summer business should be concluded after they complete a deal for Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsay.

Liverpool completed the club-record signing of Darwin Nunez earlier this week, and they are not expected to spend big again this summer.