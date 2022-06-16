The Whites' campaign opener is not one of the games chosen for live broadcast so is scheduled for a 3pm kick-off on Saturday August 6. Last season the two sides played out a 1-1 draw at LS11, with Joe Gelhardt winning a last-gasp penalty that Rodrigo converted to spark a dramatic finish and wild celebrations.

A trip to Southampton follows on Saturday August 13 and then they host Chelsea a week later at Elland Road.

Their first meeting with a newly promoted side comes on Saturday September 10 when Nottingham Forest visit and a week after that Leeds will travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United in the season's first trans-Pennines clash.

November 12's game, the last before the 2022 World Cup break, comes at Tottenham Hotspur and when the Premier League returns on Boxing Day Leeds will host champions Manchester City.

Leeds' return fixture with Manchester United at Elland Road is scheduled for Saturday February 11 and the season will come to an end with a May 28 home game against Spurs.

Full fixtures

AUGUST

SEASON OPENER - Leeds United host Wolverhampton Wanderers at Elland Road on the opening day of the 2022/23 Premier League season. Pic: Getty

Sat 6 - Leeds United v Wolverhampton Wanderers (3pm)

Sat 13 -Southampton v Leeds United (3pm TBC)

Sat August 20 -Leeds United v Chelsea (3pm TBC)

Sat 27 - Brighton and Hove Albion v Leeds United (3pm TBC)

Tue 30 - Leeds United v Everton (7.45pm TBC)

SEPTEMBER

Sat 3 - Brentford v Leeds United (3pm TBC)

Sat 10 - Leeds United v Nottingham Forest (3pm TBC)

Sat 17 - Manchester United v Leeds United (3pm TBC)

OCTOBER

Sat 1 - Leeds United v Aston Villa (3pm TBC)

Sat 8 - Crystal Palace v Leeds United (3pm TBC)

Sat 15 - Leeds United v Arsenal (3pm TBC)

Tue 18 - Leicester City v Leeds United (7.45pm)

Sat 22 - Leeds United v Fulham (3pm TBC)

Sat 29 - Liverpool v Leeds United (3pm TBC)

NOVEMBER

Sat 5 - Leeds United v Bournemouth (3pm TBC)

Sat 12 - Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United (3pm TBC)

DECEMBER

Mon 26 - Leeds United v Manchester City (3pm TBC)

Sat 31 - Newcastle United v Leeds United (3pm TBC)

JANUARY

Mon 2 - Leeds United v West Ham United (3pm TBC)

Sat 14 - Aston Villa v Leeds United (3pm TBC)

Sat 21 - Leeds United v Brentford (3pm TBC)

FEBRUARY

Sat 4 - Nottingham Forest v Leeds United (3pm TBC)

Sat 11 - Leeds United v Manchester United (3pm TBC)

Sat 18 - Everton v Leeds United (3pm TBC)

Sat 25 - Leeds United v Southampton (3pm TBC)

MARCH

Sat 4 - Chelsea v Leeds United (3pm TBC)

Sat 11 - Leeds United v Brighton (3pm TBC)

Sat 18 - Wolves v Leeds United (3pm TBC)

APRIL

Sat 1 - Arsenal v Leeds United (3pm TBC)

Sat 8 - Leeds United v Crystal Palace (3pm TBC)

Sat 15 - Leeds United v Liverpool (3pm TBC)

Sat 22 - Fulham v Leeds United (3pm TBC)

Tues 25 - Leeds United v Leicester City (7.45pm)

Sat 29 - Bournemouth v Leeds United (3pm TBC)

MAY

Sat 6 - Manchester City v Leeds United (3pm TBC)

Sat 13 - Leeds United v Newcastle United (3pm TBC)

Sat 20 - West Ham United v Leeds United (3pm TBC)