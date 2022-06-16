The hardest and easiest parts of Leeds United's new Premier League fixtures ranked in full

The Whites will begin the 2022-23 term with a home clash against Wolves who will line up at Elland Road on Saturday, August 6 for a 3pm kick-off.

Thirty seven more fixtures then take Leeds right the way through until the final game of the season which is also at LS11 against Tottenham Hotspur in a 4pm kick-off on Sunday, May 28.

There is a unique six-week break in the season during the forthcoming campaign due to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar which has meant a pause to the Premier League schedule after the games over the weekend of Saturday, November 12.

League action then resumes on Boxing Day and we have run through United's fixtures month by month and worked out the hardest and easiest months based on the average league position of each month's opponent last term.

With Burnley, Watford and Norwich City all relegated, we have worked on the basis of Championship champions Fulham, runners-up Bournemouth and play-off winners Nottingham Forest as finishing '18th', '19th' and '20th' last season.

1. August (fifth-hardest month) Sat 6 - Wolves (h), Sat 13 - Southampton (a), Sat 20 - Chelsea (h), Sat 27 - Brighton (a), Tue 30 - Everton (h). Average league placing of opponents last season: 11th (10.6).

2. September (second 'easiest' month) Sat 3 - Brentford (a), Sat 10 - Nottingham Forest (h), Sat 17 - Manchester United (a). Average league placing of opponents last season: 13th (13.0 exact).

3. October (fourth-hardest month) Sat 1 - Aston Villa (h), Sat 8 - Crystal Palace (a), Sat 15 - Arsenal (h), Tue 18 - Leicester City (a), Sat 22 - Fulham (h), Sat 29 - Liverpool (a). Average league placing of opponents last season: 10th (10.1).

4. November (third 'easiest' month) Sat 5 - Bournemouth (h), Sat 12 - Tottenham Hotspur (a). Average league placing of opponents last season: 12th (11.5).