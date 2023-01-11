Leeds United are now preparing to return to Premier League action following an FA Cup date with old rivals Cardiff City.

The Whites continued their winless run following the restart with a draw in South Wales, coming from two goals behind to force a replay. It’s now three draws and a defeat following the restart, and Jesse Marsch’s men are in need of three points. On Friday, Leeds face Unai Emery’s in-form Aston Villa in the West Midlands, and it will be an interesting test against a side with top-half ambitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the meantine, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Rutter deal close

Leeds are said to be closing in on the signing of Georginio Rutter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to L'Equipe, the Whites are well on their way to landing the striker, who could arrive for more than £30million. It’s claimed the 20-year-old’s Leeds medical could take place in the coming days, and the French-born frontman is set to miss Hoffenheim’s next outing as the transfer draws closer.

It’s claimed Rutter has been offered a prominant role at Elland Road, with Marsch needing more dangerous players at the heart of his attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland eye duo

Where there is an incoming, there may also be an outgoing. It’s claimed Joe Gelhardt could be loaned out as opportunities become more difficult to come by.

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Leeds All Over, Sunderland are on the lookout for a loan striker this winter, and they could be interested in a deal to sign Gelhardt, who is highly rated. Interestingly, Sunderland are also said to be interested in snapping up Charlie Cresswell on loan, with the 20-year-old potentially returning early from his Millwall loan.