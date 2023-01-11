Leeds United want to secure the services of Georginio Rutter and the last couple of days have led to reaction aplenty from fans as the negotiations develop.

Rutter, who scored eight goals in the Bundesliga last season, is thought to be very keen on a move to the Premier League and could arrive in Yorkshire for a medical very soon. The forward didn’t feature in Hoffenheim’s mid-season friendlies over the weekend and the club’s director of football Alexander Rosen hinted at his imminent departure.

“Ultimately we have to decide what is best for Hoffenheim under the given circumst a nces,” he said. “It is also important to include the thoughts of Georginio and those around him, because after all we are not talking about a piece of furniture here, but about the future of a young person.”

Journalist Florian Plettenberg has added: "Hard poker yesterday about financial details but now there is a total agreement between the clubs! Been told it’s a total package of possible €40m transfer fee. Contract until 2028! Announcements of the clubs are prepared."

The news of Rutter has excited fans, who have demanded the club sign a new striker since their promotion to the top flight. The Whites haven’t signed an out-and-out striker since Eddie Nketiah’s loan spell during the 2019-20 campaign, while Jean-Kevin Augustin’s arrival also ended in disaster. Rodrigo is Jesse Marsch’s current option up and while he has netted 10 goals in the league this season, age isn’t on his side.

With fans waiting patiently for Rutter’s transfer to be completed, we had a look at what the Leeds United faithful had to say on the Frenchman on social media...

@17DFB - “I was unaware of him this morning but can confirm I have watched an 8 minute YouTube video called Georginio Rutter - Defenders Nightmare. I can also confirm he is the best striker in the world currently will keep Marsch in a job and fire us to Europe.”

@LB-WhatNextLUFC - “Watching Georginio Rutter on Wyscout and he’s fantastic - very much my type of striker and he’s just what LUFC needs. I can’t believe he’s only 20 years old.”

@Bortxne - “I’ve been keeping a close eye on Georginio Rutter’s progress for several minutes now and can confidently state he’s the man to fire us to mid-table glory.”

@waity_90 - “Not sure I understand this Rutter deal. In desperate need to bolster the defence and we spend £30m on a striker.”

@EastStandUpper - “Excited about this one. Could soon be a front 4 of Gnonto, Rodrigo, Rutter and Sinisterra, with Summerville, Bamford (???), Aaronson and, if he stays, Harrison as options. That looks tasty whatever the formation.”

@Jordan_Armo - “Rutter, Sini, Gnonto, Summerville. Ok now we can cook.”

@tohare3 - “Cannot fault the club if they pull off the Rutter deal, signing a striker and a left back within the first week or so of Jan is exactly what we needed! Hopefully that leaves us plenty of time to explore other opportunities for the rest of the month.”

@theadelites - “Rutter looks like a really exciting talent... but is he more of a winger/number 10 that droops deep? Happy and excited that the club recognise the need to invest, but: a) it looks like we might be slightly overpaying; and b) I thought we needed a target man?

@MWJS82 - “Why does cynic me think Rutter is this window’s big signing we drag and on and until deadline day at which point we can’t close the deal?”

@LeedsUtdRyan - “Already some Leeds fans are criticising the money we are paying for Georginio Rutter. Let him actually sign first and see what he can do before you all judge.”

@LUFCTransfer - “Being honest I do not know much about Rutter, that said I have seen a lot of non-Leeds people talking highly about the player and the potential move which makes me excited.”

