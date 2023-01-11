Pascal Struijk will relinquish the armband he wore for last weekend’s match, returning it to Cooper who expects to line up from the start against Unai Emery’s Aston Villa on Friday evening. The 31-year-old missed Sunday’s late draw with the Bluebirds due to a minor muscle strain, along with Illan Meslier, Tyler Adams and Robin Koch.

Speaking to the BBC, Cooper made his declaration: “I'm good. I was out with the physios on Sunday. I was back in full training today and no issues. So yeah, now I feel good. I feel strong. It was just a small tear in my glue. So now I'll be back for the next game.”

Typically, it is Jesse Marsch during his pre-match press conferences who delivers injury news however Cooper broke rank this week to reassure supporters he will be returning to the action sooner than some will have feared.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 31: Liam Cooper of Leeds United applauds the fans following the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Leeds United at St. James Park on December 31, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The skipper also discussed the growing number of leaders within Leeds United’s dressing room, following the January signing of FC Red Bull Salzburg captain Max Wober. Leeds’ group also contains United States Men’s National Team captain Tyler Adams, as well as integral off-pitch personalities such as Stuart Dallas and Luke Ayling.

"I think I'd have to do a lot more if I didn't have good characters around me,” Cooper said. “Obviously I know Stu [Dallas]’s obviously not playing at the moment but he's another great lad around the place. You've got Luke Ayling and an even Illan [Meslier] he's sort of a bit of a leader now and obviously yeah, we do have Ty [Adams] and Max.

"Tyler is the captain of the United States now, so he's highly thought of there and the boys think the world of him here,” Cooper added.