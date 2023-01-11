Leeds United pair set for January loans in transfer merry-go-round as young striker nears exit

Norwegian Under-21 international Hjelde has been linked with a loan switch to fellow Yorkshire side Rotherham United, while Charlie Cresswell is set for a recall and fresh loan move after a brief spell with Millwall during the first half of this season, per The Athletic.

Rotherham have seen Arsenal loanee Brooke Norton-Cuffy depart the New York Stadium this month, recalled by the Gunners, before being sent on loan to Coventry City who are challenging higher in the Championship table. This has freed up space for the Millers to pursue a temporary switch for Leeds’ Norwegian teenager who most recently featured for the club’s Under-21 side last Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Max Wober’s arrival from FC Red Bull Salzburg, coupled with Pascal Struijk’s early season form at left-back and Junior Firpo’s presence at the club means Hjelde’s minutes at left-back and left centre-back are expected to be limited during the second half of 2022/23. In order to avoid stalling in his development, Leeds are open to a loan move for the former Celtic man.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: Leo Fuhr Hjelde of Leeds United in action during the friendly match between Leeds United and Real Sociedad at Elland Road on December 16, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Rotherham have primarily operated with a three-man defence this season suggesting Hjelde will be utilised on the left-hand side of boss Matt Taylor’s defensive trio, if he completes a January loan move. Cresswell, on the other hand, has been deployed as a central defender in a back three or back four under Millwall coach Gary Rowett, however recent fixtures have seen the 20-year-old limited to appearances from the bench and in cup competitions.

Another youngster who featured for Under-21s head coach Michael Skubala on Friday evening has attracted interest from the Football League, in particular League Two Harrogate Town. Striker Max Dean has six months remaining on his Leeds deal and could join Simon Weaver’s side on a permanent deal in the coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skubala hinted at a decision being taken this month on Dean’s future, after his most recent outing for the young Whites.

The 18-year-old was linked with a switch to the EnviroVent Stadium last summer before Weaver denied the club had made an approach: “We are aware of Max Dean, he plays for a big club nearby and is a real talent, so we ought to be aware of him,” he told the Harrogate Advertiser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've been looking at him. We want to add someone in the forward area and he's one of quite a few we have looked at.