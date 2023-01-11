Leeds United pair set for January loans in transfer merry-go-round as young striker nears exit
Leeds United youngsters Leo Hjelde and Charlie Cresswell are of interest to a host of Championship clubs this month
Norwegian Under-21 international Hjelde has been linked with a loan switch to fellow Yorkshire side Rotherham United, while Charlie Cresswell is set for a recall and fresh loan move after a brief spell with Millwall during the first half of this season, per The Athletic.
Rotherham have seen Arsenal loanee Brooke Norton-Cuffy depart the New York Stadium this month, recalled by the Gunners, before being sent on loan to Coventry City who are challenging higher in the Championship table. This has freed up space for the Millers to pursue a temporary switch for Leeds’ Norwegian teenager who most recently featured for the club’s Under-21 side last Friday.
Max Wober’s arrival from FC Red Bull Salzburg, coupled with Pascal Struijk’s early season form at left-back and Junior Firpo’s presence at the club means Hjelde’s minutes at left-back and left centre-back are expected to be limited during the second half of 2022/23. In order to avoid stalling in his development, Leeds are open to a loan move for the former Celtic man.
Rotherham have primarily operated with a three-man defence this season suggesting Hjelde will be utilised on the left-hand side of boss Matt Taylor’s defensive trio, if he completes a January loan move. Cresswell, on the other hand, has been deployed as a central defender in a back three or back four under Millwall coach Gary Rowett, however recent fixtures have seen the 20-year-old limited to appearances from the bench and in cup competitions.
Another youngster who featured for Under-21s head coach Michael Skubala on Friday evening has attracted interest from the Football League, in particular League Two Harrogate Town. Striker Max Dean has six months remaining on his Leeds deal and could join Simon Weaver’s side on a permanent deal in the coming weeks.
Skubala hinted at a decision being taken this month on Dean’s future, after his most recent outing for the young Whites.
The 18-year-old was linked with a switch to the EnviroVent Stadium last summer before Weaver denied the club had made an approach: “We are aware of Max Dean, he plays for a big club nearby and is a real talent, so we ought to be aware of him,” he told the Harrogate Advertiser.
"We've been looking at him. We want to add someone in the forward area and he's one of quite a few we have looked at.
"But, we haven't picked up the phone or made an approach to Leeds. There's nothing concrete in this, but I can't discount it. He's a player who I'm sure is going to go on and have a very good career," Weaver said in June 2022. Harrogate are currently 19th in England’s fourth tier.