Leeds United are already placing their efforts on improving the squad ahead of the new season.

It was a difficult campaing for the Whites, who managed to secure survival on the final day of the season.

Jesse Marsch did enough to keep Leeds from dropping into the Championship, but improvements are needed if the Whites are to avoid finding themselves in a similar position in the coming campaign.

Thankfully for Marsch, the board have agreed to invest in new signings, admitting to their shortcomings on that front last season.

That means new signings are likely, but Leeds have the added pressure of trying to keep hold of their star talents simultaneously.

That should make for a very interesting summer at Elland Road, and on that note, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours:

Roca deal close

Leeds are said to be on the verge of completing a deal for Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca.

According to Marca, the Whites lead the race for the Spaniard, and they have agreed a deal worth between £11.2-£12.8million.

It’s claimed an attempt to reach personal terms is ongoing, but Roca is said to be willing to make the move, with a contract length of three or four years being discussed.

Roca will be an important signing for Leeds, particularly if they wind up losing Kalvin Phillips this summer.

Raphinha rejects Arsenal

Raphinha is said to have rejected a move to Arsenal this summer.

The United winger has been heavily linked with a move away from Elland Road this summer after an impressive campaign, netting 11 times.

Arsenal are one of the most recent clubs to be linked, but it seems Raphinha is not interested.

According to Sport, the winger has his heart set on a move to Barcelona and is rejecting other offers.