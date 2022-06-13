Ahead of the 2022/23 Premier League season, Leeds United will take on A-League side Brisbane Roar as well as Aston Villa and Crystal Palace in friendly matches Down Under.

The Whites' pre-season calendar may have been in doubt had the side been relegated to the Championship, however a final day victory over Brentford sealed another year of Premier League football.

UNVEILED: Leeds United will face Aston Villa at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium this summer (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

First up on Leeds United's Australian agenda is their friendly game against Brisbane Roar in the Queensland Champions Cup.

That match is scheduled to kick-off at 10:45 BST on Thursday, July 14 meaning Leeds supporters in the United Kingdom will be able to keep up with all the action on Australia's east cost during daylight hours.

Three days later, though, Leeds will face Aston Villa at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane which is scheduled to begin at 05:35 BST.

There is a ten hour time difference between Leeds and Australia's Queensland coastline but two of their three scheduled games will be played at times sympathetic to British audiences.

The Whites' final fixture in Australia takes place on Friday, July 22 against Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace at Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia.

Leeds' friendly against the south London club kicks off at 11:05 BST, which is 18:05 local time on the western coast of Australia.

Had United been relegated, it is possible the tour may have been vetoed due to the fact the Championship season begins on Saturday, July 30 just a week after Leeds' pre-season contest in Perth.

The club are expected to release details of further friendly fixtures back in the U.K. including a handful of matches which will see the Under-23 side prepare for their PL2 Division 2 campaign.