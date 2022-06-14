Reports in Spain indicate Raphinha will be made to wait just under three weeks for a prospective Barcelona transfer this summer.

The Leeds United winger is a target for the Camp Nou club but financial difficulties mean the Catalan giants may veto a deal to sign the Brazilian if they are able to renew Ousmane Dembele's contract.

THOUGHTS: Raphinha deep in thought following the final home fixture of Leeds United's 2021/22 campaign (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Dembele's current deal expires later this month and so far negotiations with Barcelona have ground to a halt.

The French international looks set to move on and is said to be at the negotiating table with 'several Premier League clubs and Bayern Munich', according to Sport.

If no team meets the 25-year-old's demands however, Dembele is expected to return to talks with his current club and re-sign with Barcelona.

In this eventuality, Los Cules would not pursue a move for Raphinha, primarily because they would find themselves unable to afford the Brazilian and face problems registering him in LaLiga due to the competition's salary cap.

Nevertheless, the expectation is that Dembele will leave with Chelsea earmarked as a potential destination on a free transfer this summer.

In that case, Sport suggest Barcelona will step up their approach for Raphinha by tabling a formal offer for the former Sporting CP man.

As yet, Leeds are still to receive an official bid for the Brazil international while the player himself has stated he is content to let his club and agent Deco handle his future.

Dembele's contract runs until June 30, meaning Raphinha faces a two-week transfer stalemate unless another interested party makes a formal approach in the meantime.

Leeds have already purchased US international Brenden Aaronson for £25 million and Rasmus Kristensen for £10 million from FC Red Bull Salzburg this summer.