Leeds United fan's amazing gesture after Argentinian supporter shouts 'Bielsa, Bielsa' while on holiday

Lloyd Cook, 30, was on Saona Island proudly donning his Leeds United home shirt when a man who spoke "zero English" started shouting the name of the popular former manager at him.

Lloyd, who said he had drunk "a few rums", started a conversation with the man using Google translator on his phone.

The Argentinian fan typed: "Please can I have your shirt, they're so expensive back home.."

Lloyd, from Pontefract, South Elmsall, said he pulled off his shirt and gave the man it, before taking out his phone to play Marching on Together.

"He laughed and his face was a picture", Lloyd told the YEP.

"It was such a small gesture which goes a long way.

"Always be kind."

Lloyd's small act has received praise across Leeds United social media forums.

One said: "What a kind thing to do.

"You will have made his day."

Another added: "Brilliant!