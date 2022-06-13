'My dream' - Leeds United transfer target eyes opportunity amid coy response to Whites link probe

The Honduran international has been linked with a West Yorkshire move as United seek a back-up number nine to avoid a repeat of this season, when Patrick Bamford's injury woes left Leeds high and dry in the attacking department for lengthy periods.

Whites boss Jesse Marsch has reportedly been aware of Elis since the pair competed in the Major Soccer League four years ago - Marsch as manager of the New York Red Bulls, Elis as a right winger for Houston Dynamo, making 20 goal contributions across 30 appearances in the 2018 season.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The forward subsequently transferred to Portuguese Primeira Liga club Boavista and spent this season fighting a relegation battle on loan at Ligue 1 side Bordeaux who, according to French sports newspaper L'Équipe, are hoping to activate a £6 million option to buy clause in Elis' loan contract before selling their bargain acquisition on for a tidy profit - with Leeds reportedly primed to make an offer.

After bagging one goal or assist in every two games in France's top flight this season, Elis is prepared to seize a Premier League move with both hands - but wouldn't be drawn when asked directly about links to Leeds United.

"My dream has always been to play in the English league and we hope that it can happen, first of all God is with that opportunity and to be able to take advantage of it," Elis told Honduran newspaper El Heraldo

"If the opportunity comes my way, we will be ready.

Bordeaux striker Alberth Elis. Pic: Romain Perrocheau.

"In football, rumours don't count because if at the end of the day a contract is not signed, there is nothing.

"I've had to live through this year by year, practically every year I'm placed every time the season ends and I've learnt to take things calmly."

Like Bamford, Elis watched helplessly from the sidelines as Bordeaux fought a relegation scrap after suffering a knee injury in April which ended his season pre-maturely.

"There were hard times with the team, the relegation and not being able to fight with my teammates to save the category [Ligue 1 status]," Elis said.

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford missed 29 Premier League games to injury this season. Pic: Laurence Griffiths.

"For now I have a contract with the team, I have to respect it.

"I am very grateful to them for the support they gave me, for the way they received me when I arrived in France."