Leeds United are now closing in on a return to competitive action as the World Cup enters its penultimate stage.

The Whites return to Premier League action on December 28 against Manchester City, but before then, they have two friendlies to play, following up a win over Elche with home clashes against Real Sociedad and AS Monaco. Jesse Marsch will be hoping his men can get back up to speed during those friendlies ahead of a clash with the champions after Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Hall reports

Leeds are said to be closing in on the signing of Brimingham City starlet George Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to TeamTalk, the Whites are now nearing a deal for the 18-year-old, who has been linked with a move to Elland Road for some time. Leeds did have a £3million offer rejected for Hall in the summer, and it’s assumed the final amount will be greater than that fee if a deal is to be done.

It’s claimed Leeds are upping their attempts after Birmingham’s proposed takeover fell through. Hall is a midfielder who has represented England at two age groups so far, already making 20 senior appearances for his club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cunha blow

In less good news, Wolves are said to be likely to pip Leeds to the signing of Atletico Madrid frontman Matheus Cunha.

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Marca, talks between Wolves and Atletico are now nearing a conclusion, and it’s looking increasingly likely a deal will be struck for the Brazilian to head to Molineux. Leeds have been linked with a move of late as they look to add a striker, but Wolves have the edge given the number of Portuguese and Spanish-speaking players they already have at the club.