Leeds United could be set for an interesting January transfer window as the return of club football nears. The Whites have endured a mixed season so far, going into the break in improved form, but deficiencies have been exposed along the way, and it’s clear Jesse Marsch needs more help if he is going to guide this team into the safety of mid-table by the time all is said and done.

Leeds could well dip into the market to find that help, while they could also lose players after a difficult summer that saw them lose both Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha. Goalkeeper Illan Meslier has been linked with a move away ahead of January, and here we round up everything we know so far about the Frenchman’s future.

Meslier’s Leeds form

Meslier has become one of Leeds’ prize assets over the last few months, in particular. After the sales of Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha, the Whites know Meslier is one of their most valuable players, given his age and current level of progression. The Frenchman has been key to Leeds’ efforts this season, and that’s despite being behind one of the leakiest defences in the Premier League.

Meslier has a WhoScored rating of 6.7 so far this season, putting him 11th among goalkeepers in the Premier League of those who have made more than 10 appearances. Crucially, though, Meslier hasn’t made a single error leading to a goal this season, making 44 saves. He has only managed two clean sheets, but it’s clear the defence has more to answer for than Meslier.

Meslier has also impressed for France’s youth levels, representing four of France’s youth levels. He has racked up 11 under-21 appearances and continues to represent that age group.

Contract situation

Meslier arrived at Leeds from Lorient for more than £5million in 2020, and he signed a new contract a year later. The 22-year-old signed a five-year deal, and as things stand, he is tied down until 2026.

What has Meslier said?

Speaking back in 2021, Meslier opened up on how he rejected Chelsea during his time at Lorient. he told The Athletic: “Chelsea agreed with Lorient and then asked me, ‘Are you ready? But it was 24 hours before the end of the window. I said, ‘No, it’s too late, man! If you’d come one or two weeks earlier then I might have said yes. I can’t sign for you so late’.

REST NEEDED - Illan Meslier has played every minute of Leeds United's Premier League fixture list so far this season and the Whites want him to rest after the Spurs game on Saturday. Pic: Getty

“It was a difficult decision. Chelsea are a big club. You would ask me, ‘Why not [go]?’. But there are lots of keepers in Chelsea’s academy. It’s very hard to grow up there and sometimes you sign and you have to go on loan, things like that. It’s better, I think, to work in your club and then sign to be a No 1 at 24, 25. Not at 18 years old.”

Latest report

Reports in France have claimed there is interest in Meslier from elsewhere in the Premier League. Media Foot say Meslier is ‘clearly on his way out’ of Elland Road, with Chelsea and Manchester United interested. It has been reported Leeds could pocket more than £50million if a bidding war ensues.