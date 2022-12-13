Leeds have already linked up with Cash for Kids to host an open training session at Elland Road next week, with donations going to their Mission Christmas campaign. But having been told that the UK's current economic climate was making life difficult for the charity, the Leeds squad took further action and stumped up £30,000.

Angus Kinnear said: "Following a catch up with Lisa and the team at Mission Christmas last week, it was clear that this year’s toy drive has been harder than previous years due to the cost-of-living crisis. After being briefed on the matter by our head of communications [James Mooney], both Liam Cooper and Luke Ayling spoke to Jesse Marsch and the squad, who all agreed to make the donation. Whilst being in the Premier League does give us a global platform, I am proud that we continue to put our local community first.”

The squad's donation will have an impact on the lives of hundreds of families in the region, according to Pulse 1 Cash for Kids charity manager Lisa Sullivan.

She told the YEP: "We’re thrilled that once again the incredible team at Leeds United have chosen to support Cash for Kids and Mission Christmas.

"Their generosity means that hundreds of children across the region will be waking up to a special gift on Christmas Day when they would otherwise have gone without. We’d like to thank everyone at Elland Road who have worked so hard to put on this Open Training day and look forward to joining in all the fun on December 20."

Marsch's side will host an open training session on Tuesday, December 20. Beginning at 5pm, the event will be free entry for all season ticket holders and members that wish to attend. Leeds say that supporters will be able to get an up-close insight into how Marsch and his staff prepare the side in the build-up to a game. The concourse and turnstiles will open on the East Stand Lower only, from 4pm.

Whilst the players and first team staff will be training on the pitch, a number of fun activities have been planned within the East Stand for supporters to further enjoy the day. The Whites are asking those supporters in attendance to either donate to Mission Christmas through bucket collections, or bring a gift which can go directly to a child in the area on Christmas Day.

STEPPING IN - Liam Cooper and Luke Ayling took a suggestion to the Leeds United squad that they donate to Cash for Kids' Mission Christmas. Pic: Getty