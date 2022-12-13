Jesse Marsch's team are taking in two Elland Road fixtures against high level European opposition ahead of their return to Premier League action at home to Manchester City on Wednesday, December 28. Leeds will firstly face La Liga highflyers Real Sociedad in a 7.45pm kick-off on Friday night (December 16) for which tickets are priced at £20 for adults, £10 for concessions and £5 for juniors under-16.

Supporters can purchase a maximum of four tickets per person and no season ticket seats will be reserved for this game. Tickets will also be sold on a first come first served basis and all stands are open for the clash against the Spanish outfit who sit third in La Liga table and have former Manchester City star David Silva in their ranks.

Five days later, Leeds will take on French outfit AS Monaco in a 7pm kick-off on Wednesday, December 21 which under-16s can attend for just £1. Adult tickets are priced at £20 with concessions £10. Supporters can purchase a maximum of 10 tickets per person for the Monaco fixture for which no season ticket seats will be reserved.

IN FOR A POUND: For under-16s to see Leeds United play AS Monaco under Whites boss Jesse Marsch, above. Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images.

Tickets will again be sold on a first come first served basis. The East Stand Lower, North Stand and West Stand will be open for the contest and further stands will be open subject to demand. Monaco are sixth in the Ligue One table.