Leeds United are starting to close in on their return to competitive football as they step up preparations.

The Whites defeated Elche on their trip to Alicante recently, and they will play two more friendlies ahead of returning to Premier League action, with home dates against Real Sociedad and AS Monaco. Leeds enjoyed a small resurgence before the start of the World Cup break, and they will be looking to rediscover that good form to continue moving away from the bottom three.

In the meantime, we have rounded up the latest news and headlines surrounding Elland Road.

Harrison boost

Leeds are said to be ‘close’ to striking an agreement with winger Jack Harrison over a new contract. Harrison was chased by the likes of Newcastle United in the summer, but Leeds stood firm after selling Raphinha to Barcelona.

The good news now is that that could strengthen their grip on Harrison by tying the wideman down to a new deal. Transfer insider Dean Jones has told GiveMeSport: “I’ve checked this out and sources close to it are saying that Leeds are confident that he will sign that new contract soon.”

Harrison is already tied down until 2024, and it’s likely he would get a pay rise and more years on that deal.

Meslier interest

Chelsea and Manchester United are said to be interested in a deal for Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

Meslier has become one of the Whites’ prize assets amid impressive form both for club and country, representing France at under-21 level. Man United could be on the lookout for a new keeper amid uncertainty over David De Gea, who is out of contract at the end of the season, while Edouard Mendy has been in poor form for Chelsea of late.