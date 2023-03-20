Leeds United will be hopeful of an upset this weekend as they take on Arsenal in the Premier League. Despite a tough season, two of the Whites’ six wins have come against Liverpool and Chelsea.

Jesse Marsch’s side also came close to taking points from Tottenham Hotspur but narrowly missed out in a 4-3 defeat. However, they haven’t beaten the Gunners since 2003, with Bukayo Saka proving to be the difference in their clash at Elland Road earlier this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of another six-pointer, here are the latest headlines from Leeds United.

Leeds Utd ‘chase’ RB Salzburg star

Leeds United are looking to add their fourth former RB Salzburg player to their ranks as they chase Noah Okafor, according to Football Insider. The Whites have already recruited Rasmus Kristensen, Max Wober and Brenden Aaronson from the Austrian club, as well as Tyler Adams from RB Leipzig.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Okafor joined Salzburg from Basel in 2020 and has impressed since, bagging 34 goals and 21 assists in all competitions. The forward is into double figures in all competitions this season, including goals in the Champions League against Chelsea, AC Milan and Dinamo Zagreb.

Okafor’s form this term has attracted plenty interest and Salzburg could look to cash in on the 22-year-old this summer as he enters the final 12 months of his contract. The attacker has also recently changed agents and has made it clear that he wants a new challenge, with a move to the Premier League a top priority for him.

Rasmus Kristensen call-up

Rasmus Kristensen has been added to Denmark’s squad for their upcoming EURO 2024 qualifiers following his goal against Wolves. The defender wasn’t initially included in their 23-man squad last week, however he will now link up with his international teammates today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kristensen has made 20 appearances for Leeds United since joining in the summer and netted his first goal for the club only 23 seconds after he was brought on in the 4-2 win over Wolves at the weekend. The full-back will be targeting his 14th cap for Denmark after making three appearances for his country in the World Cup last year.