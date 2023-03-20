NEIL GREWER

A massively significant afternoon saw Leeds United move from 19th in the league to 14th in two manic hours.

The game was crammed with Leeds novelty moments; an early goal to ease the nerves, a 2-0 lead, a goal from each right-back, a 3-0 lead, a fourth goal, an away win, VAR decisions in our favour plus losing the stats battle but winning the game.Javi Gracia seems tuned in to the Premier League and able to adapt the team and tactics according to the opponents and shape of the game.

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - MARCH 18: Rodrigo Moreno of Leeds United celebrates with teammate Luke Ayling after scoring the team's fourth goal during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United at Molineux on March 18, 2023 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

So, a very pleasing afternoon where we earned a bit of luck through hard work and good organisation, combined with substitutions that worked.Our top-flight survival chances are looking good with seven points returned from four games.

The squad looks in reasonable shape and we are reaping the rewards of improved depth in quality and versatility.

Man of the match: Max Wober.

ANDY RHODESI don’t really know what I expected from this game but what we ended up with certainly wasn’t it.

In the end, Leeds clung on to the three points and were the deserved winners, but they didn’t half make hard work of it.When your side is in a relegation fight you have to accept that not all things will go their way but Leeds seemingly tried their best to shoot themselves in the foot.If not for Wolves substituting Ruben Neves and Leeds bringing on Rodrigo, we could even be discussing a United defeat.Ultimately, Leeds did have enough and the goals they scored showed every side of their attacking quality.The goals they conceded were unfortunate but when you’re struggling near the bottom of the table, those are the type of strikes you let in.The international break will hopefully give the squad time to settle again.I think we’ll all need a week off after that one.

Man of the match: Illan Meslier.

KEITH INGHAM

What a game! Six goals, two sendings off, played over 100 minutes with four different goal scorers for Leeds.

Leeds were ahead early, Jack Harrison following on from last week’s equaliser with the opener.

Luke Ayling made it 2-0 within minutes of the restart. Substitute Rasmus Kristensen then put fans in dreamland with a clever third just after the hour.Unfortunately, Wolves hadn’t read the script and scored two in less than 10 minutes to put those joyous feelings of an away win on tenterhooks.Wolves goalscorer Jonny saw red with six minutes to go after his initial yellow card was overturned by VAR who saw his late challenge on Ayling as a dangerous foul. Rodrigo then put Leeds 4-2 up but his goal was checked for an early foul in the build up.

Thankfully the goal stood and United were winners. Nunes was the second Wolves player to see a red card for an incident on the touch line with the game in the 100th minute.The game was not for the faint hearted. An end-to-end encounter that Leeds nearly let slip out of their grasp.

A very important three points for Javi Gracia’s Leeds.Enjoy the break and catch your breath after that!

Men of the match: Jack Harrison/Illan Meslier.

DAVID WATKINS

And breathe! No-one saw that coming!

A goal up inside seven minutes with Jack Harrison beautifully finishing a Willy Gnonto cut-back but then a Wolves onslaught for the rest of the half.

Then disciplined defence, tidy goalkeeping, and poor Wolves finishing had us back in the dressing room still with that one-goal lead.The second half was chaos! Leaving Luke Ayling unmarked at the back post from a corner was poor but to then allow Rasmus Kristensen to win the ball in their own box twice was suicidal defending. 3-0 and we were coasting.A rush of blood from Illan and then an ill-advised flick from Roca allowed Castro Otto to volley the ball in from 40 yards out and then a lucky deflection had Wolves scenting a point. Thankfully, the Otto red card and a lovely finish by Rodrigo saw us home but it was tense all the way.

Our destiny is in our hands again but, with four points covering the bottom nine, there is still danger around every corner.

Men of the match: Willy Gnonto and, for his late cameo that helped us over the line, Crysencio Summerville.

MIKE GILL

United dominated an exciting game and any other result but a Leeds win would have been a travesty.

Wolves whined about an early penalty call and became apoplectic when referee Michael Salisbury sensibly stuck to his guns after an innocuous shirt pull by Marc Roca allowed Crysencio Summerville to embark on a dazzling run to set up Rodrigo who put the result beyond doubt.Willy Gnonto started the game and was soon justifying his selection with a defence-splitting pass which Jack Harrison lashed into the net.Luke Ayling and then Rasmus Kristensen gave United a commanding lead before Ilan Meslier headed out a clearance to Marc Roca who allowed the ball to fall to Jonny who lobbed a long range effort into the Leeds net.On 73 minutes Cunha gave Leeds unnecessary anxiety with a deflected shot before Rodrigo tied it up.

Jonny was sent off for an awful lunge at Luke Ayling and Nuno was red carded for dissent late on.