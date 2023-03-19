Leeds United U21s 3-1 Sunderland U21s highlights: Joseph and Perkins goals ensure Whites close in on promotion
Leeds’ Under-21 side resume their Premier League 2 campaign this afternoon at home to Sunderland as they look to hang onto top spot
The young Whites are expected to name a strong starting XI against Sunderland afternoon, featuring Mateo Joseph, Darko Gyabi, Sonny Perkins and Jeremiah Mullen, as they aim to retain their grip on 1st place in PL2 Division 2.
Leeds’ fixture on Monday evening away to West Bromwich Albion was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, leaving members of the Division 2 chasing pack to gain ground on United before Paco Gallardo’s side’s next game.
Elland Road is the venue for today’s fixture where there is expected to be a promising turnout for the 21s as their season nears a conclusion.
Build-up, team news, and minute-by-minute match coverage here. Kick-off is at 2pm.
Leeds United U21s 3-1 Sunderland U21s highlights
Two chances, two goals for Mateo Joseph and a Harrison-vs-Wolves replica from Sonny Perkins ensure Leeds pick up all three points. Darko Gyabi and Charlie Allen neck-and-neck for Man of the Match.
87' Good work yet again down the right from Allen whose cross evades two white shirts in the middle but falls to Joseph at the back post. He finishes emphatically inside the six-yard box for his 15th league goal of the season.
86' Charlie Allen again with the beating of Sunderland's full-back on the far side. Unleashes a decent shot which the goalkeeper saves then heads the rebound towards the back post where McGurk is lurking but can't quite get on the end of it.
84’ Kris Moore intercepts a clearing header by Sunderland, plays a lofted one-two with McGurk on the left and almost beats goalkeeper Bass to the return ball. Would’ve been an empty net if he had.
81' Charlie Allen gets at the Sunderland full-back and manages to drill a low cross into Joseph's feet. Black Cats' defence deal with it. Has been a good display from Allen this afternoon, building up a real catalogue of them lately.