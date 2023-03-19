News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Ant & Dec issue apology as Toni Collette swears on live TV
1 hour ago Only Fans model who killed partner slams jail’s ‘conjugal visits’ ban
2 hours ago Police launch murder investigation after teenager stabbed to death
2 hours ago Gary Lineker withdraws from BBC FA Cup coverage
3 hours ago Neighbours actor Peter Hardy found dead on Australian beach aged 66
4 hours ago Deportation flights to Rwanda could be started “by the summer”
Live

Leeds United U21s 3-1 Sunderland U21s highlights: Joseph and Perkins goals ensure Whites close in on promotion

Leeds’ Under-21 side resume their Premier League 2 campaign this afternoon at home to Sunderland as they look to hang onto top spot

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 19th Mar 2023, 11:30 GMT
Updated 19th Mar 2023, 15:56 GMT

The young Whites are expected to name a strong starting XI against Sunderland afternoon, featuring Mateo Joseph, Darko Gyabi, Sonny Perkins and Jeremiah Mullen, as they aim to retain their grip on 1st place in PL2 Division 2.

Leeds’ fixture on Monday evening away to West Bromwich Albion was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, leaving members of the Division 2 chasing pack to gain ground on United before Paco Gallardo’s side’s next game.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Elland Road is the venue for today’s fixture where there is expected to be a promising turnout for the 21s as their season nears a conclusion.

Leeds host Sunderland in PL2 Division 2 this afternoon (Pic: Getty)
Leeds host Sunderland in PL2 Division 2 this afternoon (Pic: Getty)
Leeds host Sunderland in PL2 Division 2 this afternoon (Pic: Getty)

Build-up, team news, and minute-by-minute match coverage here. Kick-off is at 2pm.

Leeds United U21s 3-1 Sunderland U21s highlights

Show new updates

FT: Leeds 3-1 Sunderland

Two chances, two goals for Mateo Joseph and a Harrison-vs-Wolves replica from Sonny Perkins ensure Leeds pick up all three points. Darko Gyabi and Charlie Allen neck-and-neck for Man of the Match.

Calm down, lads

Staying top

GOOOOOOOALLLL MATEO JOSEPH 3-1

87' Good work yet again down the right from Allen whose cross evades two white shirts in the middle but falls to Joseph at the back post. He finishes emphatically inside the six-yard box for his 15th league goal of the season.

Norn Iron

86' Charlie Allen again with the beating of Sunderland's full-back on the far side. Unleashes a decent shot which the goalkeeper saves then heads the rebound towards the back post where McGurk is lurking but can't quite get on the end of it.

Sunderland sub

85’ Formerly of Leeds, Ethan Kachosa replaces Zack Johnson

Almost

84’ Kris Moore intercepts a clearing header by Sunderland, plays a lofted one-two with McGurk on the left and almost beats goalkeeper Bass to the return ball. Would’ve been an empty net if he had.

Still 2-1 to Leeds

81' Charlie Allen gets at the Sunderland full-back and manages to drill a low cross into Joseph's feet. Black Cats' defence deal with it. Has been a good display from Allen this afternoon, building up a real catalogue of them lately.

Sunderland sub

79’ Moore on for Rigg.

Sub

Next Page
Page 1 of 6
LeedsSunderlandPremier League 2