Leeds United picked up a huge three points in their final game before the international break. They beat Wolves 3-2 at Molinuex to boost their survival hopes.

Next up for the Yorkshire outfit is an away trip to the Emirates Stadium to take on table toppers Arsenal. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the club....

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chances of transfer deal outlined

Leeds would apparently ‘jump at the chance’ to bring back Raphinha from Barcelona this summer. That’s according to a report by Football Insider, who go on to suggest the Whites are ‘not likely’ to bring the Brazil international back to Elland Road in the next transfer window, even if he does make his expected exit from Camp Nou.

The winger has struggled to make an impact with the La Liga since his switch there last year. It is said that he wants his next club to be in the Champions League.

Coach reflects on spell

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cameron Toshack has said his time as assistant manager at Leeds to Jesse Marsch was ‘fantastic’. The Welshman, who has now left, helped them stay up last term. He has said, as per Wales Online:

“I was extremely fortunate to be offered the opportunity to go and work alongside Jesse Marsch in the Premier League, which is the biggest and best league in the world,” he explained. I have to say, a great club, a massive football club with super supporters. Six-and-a-half thousand at Cardiff recently for an away game, that’s incredible.