In a Tweet posted this morning, Leeds United Football Club said: “West Yorkshire Police have advised Leeds United that Elland Road can reopen, effective immediately.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and we thank the public for their support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Yorkshire Police was alerted about the threat on Thursday night, with the club issuing a public statement on Friday morning. Officers had been seen outside the ground’s West Stand, prompting speculation on social media.

The police outside Elland Road.

There was a heavy police presence outside the club ground on Friday. Reports also emerged that staff had been sent home while the incident was ongoing. Specific details of the incident are yet to be made public.

Leeds United’s offices, ticket office, Foundation offices and club shop at Elland Road were closed until further notice on the advice of the police. A 20-year-old man has since been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries were ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Friday, West Yorkshire Police said they were still working to establish the credibility of the threat. In a statement, the force said: “Police were called to attend at Elland Road football stadium following reports of a security threat to the premises. Investigations are currently ongoing to establish the credibility of that threat. The report was received at 9.49pm last night.”