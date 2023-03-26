News you can trust since 1890
15 soon-to-be out of contract players who Leeds United could sign including Arsenal, Liverpool and Everton men - gallery

A look at what transfer options are out there for Leeds United at the end of this season

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 26th Mar 2023, 08:16 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2023, 10:00 BST

Leeds United will no doubt look to bolster their squad this summer regardless of what division they find themselves in. They are currently trying to avoid slipping back into the Championship as they look to keep their place in the Premier League.

The Whites had a busy summer last year and the same may happen again this time around if they are able to keep themselves up. Javi Gracia’s side currently have a break from the action during the international break. Here is a look at 15 players currently playing in England who are out of contract this summer and Leeds could try and sign...

1. Albert Sambi Lokonga, Arsenal

The Arsenal midfielder is currently on loan at Crystal Palace.

2. Adama Traore, Wolves

The pacey winger is facing an uncertain future at Wolves.

3. Manuel Lanzini, West Ham

It remains to be seen whether he will be staying put at West Ham.

4. Abdoulaye Doucoure, Everton

He is currently due to become a free agent this summer as he looks to help keep Everton in the league.

