Leeds United transfers: The Whites’ starting XI next season if the transfer rumours are true - gallery

A look ahead as to how Leeds United could line up next season based on the transfer rumours and speculation

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 26th Mar 2023, 07:45 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2023, 09:00 BST

Leeds United are two points above the relegation zone in the Premier League as they look to survive this season. The Whites picked up a vital 3-2 away win at Wolves in their final game before the international break which will be a big confidence booster for Javi Gracia’s side.

Next up is a tricky away trip to the Emirates Stadium to lock horns with Arsenal next weekend as they look to dent the Gunners’ title pursuit. In the meantime, here is a look ahead as to how Leeds could line up next season if the recent transfer rumours and speculation are true...

His name has emerged as a potential replacement for if in-demand Illan Meslier leaves.

1. Freddie Woodman, Preston

His name has emerged as a potential replacement for if in-demand Illan Meslier leaves. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

The former Chelsea, Hull City and Fulham man has been linked with a switch to Leeds.

2. Ola Aina, Torino

The former Chelsea, Hull City and Fulham man has been linked with a switch to Leeds.

He has been with the Whites since 2014.

3. Liam Cooper

He has been with the Whites since 2014.

His name emerged as a potential transfer target during the January transfer window and his current club could get relegated from the Bundesliga this term.

4. Konstantinos Mavropanos, Stuttgart

His name emerged as a potential transfer target during the January transfer window and his current club could get relegated from the Bundesliga this term.

