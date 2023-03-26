Leeds United are two points above the relegation zone in the Premier League as they look to survive this season. The Whites picked up a vital 3-2 away win at Wolves in their final game before the international break which will be a big confidence booster for Javi Gracia’s side.

Next up is a tricky away trip to the Emirates Stadium to lock horns with Arsenal next weekend as they look to dent the Gunners’ title pursuit. In the meantime, here is a look ahead as to how Leeds could line up next season if the recent transfer rumours and speculation are true...