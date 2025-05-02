Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United’s fans have had their say ahead of Saturday’s title decider at Plymouth.

MIKE GILL

Bristol City came to Elland Road as serious play-off contenders and left not knowing quite what hit them.

It was a night of celebration, and it was great to hear our fans giving Daniel Farke the recognition that he deserves.

The bilge, which is regularly published about his future, is insulting and a sad indictment of modern journalism.

The contributors to the ‘Daily Clickbait’ believe that the definition of loyalty is a piece of plastic that you are given in a supermarket.

One game remains, and the challenge is simple. Win it, and you are champions.

Plymouth are almost doomed to relegation but will still be scrapping while there is even a small chance of salvation.

Argyle find themselves in their lowly position mostly because of their results prior to Christmas and would be looking a lot more comfortable on their current form if they hadn’t had such a bad start.

They have won three games out of the last four, taking the scalps of Preston, Coventry and Sheffield United, so you can be assured that they are not going to go down without a fight.

Leeds must, therefore, don their non-slip banana skin proof boots and guarantee their place at the top of the Championship table.

Prediction: Plymouth Argyle 1 Leeds United 2.

“So close you could nearly touch it”...

KEITH INGHAM

Leeds are one win away from becoming champions of the Championship – after one of the best performances of the season when Bristol City were blown away by a team that had one thing on its mind - three points.

There is just the little matter of travelling down the Plymouth before the dust starts to settle on this record-breaking season for points and goals scored. Leeds have never recorded as many points and have a chance to hit the magic 100 if they claim three points on Saturday.

You have to say that the old ground hasn’t had many better nights than the last two Mondays.

The first saw us promoted, then with a sea of yellow scarves backing them they stepped up another gear to make their champions dream so close you could nearly touch it.

Plymouth are relegated unless they score 20+ goals against Leeds so they may want to spoil the party and have already beaten Premier League title winners Liverpool and Sheffield United at Home Park.

What a lovely way to finish the season it would be to win on the south coast.

We did the same in 1990 when a Lee Chapman goal saw us beat Bournemouth 1-0 to claim the title. Let’s do it lads

Prediction: Plymouth Argyle 0 Leeds United 2.

“Including that astonishing 2-1 comeback win”...

DAVID WATKINS

And so we come to the end of the season, match 49 of a long and arduous campaign appropriately enough for the owners of Leeds United.

We know that a win against the Pilgrims at Home Park will guarantee that we can celebrate yet again, this time by lifting the Championship trophy. Wouldn’t that just top off a near-faultless season?

There is no doubt in my mind that, as long as we can reproduce the form shown against Stoke and Bristol, we ought to be returning to Yorkshire with the silverware.

Plymouth, plucky fighters that they have been, are almost certain to be relegated unless they can beat Leeds and run up a veritable cricket score of goals and then get the benefit of other results around the country as well.

They have shown fight, though, and have won four of their last five games, including that astonishing 2-1 comeback win against Sheffield United that helped secure promotion for Leeds.

Will they now play with freedom, knowing they can’t realistically stay up, or will they crumble?

Time will tell I guess, but I’m going for a final hurrah, a narrow two-nil Leeds win and more celebrations.

Prediction: Plymouth 0 Leeds United 2.

NEIL GREWER

For Leeds United the equation to become champions of the Championship is simple – match or better Burnley’s result.

Given Burnley are in good form, that probably means win at Plymouth, but Leeds are in brilliant form as well and it’s hard to see them not picking up the three points.

Argyle are essentially playing for pride and will not want a hammering.

All indications from the team suggest they really want the title and recent performances have been full of confidence, focus and professionalism without arrogance.

The team is picking itself – I cannot even see a fit Dan James starting.

FITTING END: If Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford, centre, grabs a goal at Plymouth. | Getty Images

A goal from Patrick Bamford, Joe Rodon or Ethan Ampadu sealing a victory would be a fitting end to the season.

If Leeds can get the first goal early doors tomorrow then we can all relax.

I hope the supportive Daniel Farke chants continue as he has had a lot of issues to overcome this season and has taken a lot of criticism, but his record speaks for itself.

The team have broken numerous club and league records this season – too many to list – and have played some fantastic entertaining football.

Prediction: Plymouth Argyle 0 Leeds United 3.

“Look like they’d never played together before”...

ANDY RHODES

With one game to go in the season, it seems strange to feel relaxed yet have something on the line.

Of course, winning the Championship title is now the number one priority and Ethan Ampadu has been vocal about the subject in every interview since sealing promotion.

In recent weeks, some celebrations have already been enjoyed and there are more to come, while we also avoided what would have been a tough third season in the Championship.

That being said, Leeds showed on Monday night that they are bang up for winning the title.

The Whites made Bristol City look like they’d never played together before despite the Robins sitting in fifth place.

If Leeds can play half as well against the side which has shipped the most goals of any side in the division on Saturday, they will surely fancy themselves to win the title.

Plymouth will want to sign off with a win themselves but, in this battle of promoted vs relegated, you would fancy Leeds to see the job through.

Prediction: Plymouth Argyle 2 Leeds United 3.