League One-bound Plymouth provide the final day opposition for title chasing Leeds.

Plymouth Argyle have been dealt fresh injury blows for Saturday’s Leeds United visit for which six Pilgrims players are now out or doubtful.

Defenders Brenden Galloway and Matthew Sorinola had already been ruled out for the rest of the season but the Pilgrims were then dealt another blow in last weekend’s victory at Preston North End.

Nikola Katic suffered a dead leg in the contest and attempted to play through the pain but was eventually forced off in the 68th minute.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Plymouth boss Miron Muslic has declared there is “absolutely no chance” of Katic being able to start as he also appeared to declare that key player Julio Pleguezuelo was also out.

Pleguezuelo was speaking alongside Muslic at the pre-match press conference and insisted that despite recent injuries he would be fit to face Leeds.

Muslic, though, appears to be counting Pleguezuelo as out as he also revealed fresh doubt about Jordan Houghton and confirmed that Whites loanee Darko Gyabi is ineligible to face the Whites.

“Very difficult,” said the Plymouth boss, asked for his team news and giving a declaration about United’s “fast players upfront”.

“Julio (Pleguezuelo) is out unfortunately. He is out. Darko is not playable, he's not selectable, there's absolutely no chance I think to have Nikola involved in the starting XI, he still can't move properly and there's some fast players upfront at Leeds United.

"Jordan Houghton is also still a doubt so I think four to five players we had in the starting XI already or are entering as game changers won't be available.

"But okay, other players as always have to step in and do their tasks."