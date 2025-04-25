Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Whites boss Daniel Farke has addressed speculation about his job.

Daniel Farke is unsurprised by reports about his Leeds United future but insists he has a 'trustful' relationship with chairman Paraag Marathe and owners 49ers Enterprises.

The German has followed a 90-point season that ended in Championship play-off defeat at Wembley with a 94-point campaign that has guaranteed Premier League status.

With two games remaining Farke needs to simply match Burnley's points to pick up his third English second tier title.

When he was appointed at Elland Road club chiefs responded to questions over the manager's Premier League record with assurances that they would be able to back him financially in a way Norwich City did not.

Reports in the Daily Mail and Telegraph this week suggested that there were concerns at ownership level over Farke's ability to succeed in the top flight.

Farke made light of the stories in his press conference to preview Monday's game against Bristol City and insisted they came as no surprise.

"Not at all, it's not surprisingly," he said. "I knew for which club I signed, I'm not sure how many managers Leeds United had in the last 20 years but it's a good effort if you last for three months at this club.

“Once you sign a contract you know there's lots of pressure, noise, expectations. On a weekly basis someone is linked by following you in these footsteps. It's nothing new or what I wouldn't expect.

"This club is so emotional and so big, journalists who were never here and have never spoken to one person in the club, of course they want to report some news. If you want some clicks you sometimes need shock news.

“If you want to sell your opinions you need to come across with something special or strange. The big problem comes if you take it personal or you're distracted or you struggle or suffer or lose self confidence, then you can't lead this club. It's difficult and challenging."

When asked if he would like the ownership to come out in public and make clear their stance on his future, Farke said that was a matter for the board.

He insists he is not 'one per cent' distracted by the speculation, says he has already started to turn his attention to helping Leeds establish themselves as a Premier League club.

He and Marathe have had talks this week around the future and what they need to do as a club.

"We've got a really trustful and really good relationships”...

"We've got a really trustful and really good relationships," said the manager. "I last talked with Paraag last evening, already speaking about a few things we want to do with the future.

"For no other club than Leeds would I have taken on the [Championship] challenge again but I know what potential this club has and want to achieve what no one has really achieved in the last decades to make an established Premier League side.

“If we as a club have spent just three years in the top flight we don't have the right to call ourselves an established Premier League side. You have to work on it step by step.

“This is how I have worked here. When I came the first thing was to steady the ship, get rid of the contractural disaster we had, to build a new group. It was important to create value by developing players. The club was under huge financial pressure due to financial fair play.

"For me it was important to reunite the club again, the relationship between players and supporters was pretty ruined to be honest. I think they value this team and what they have achieved. It was important to create a clear identity, the values we have to stand for. Everyone can see the clear handwriting of Leeds United.

"Right now the next big step is waiting, especially to survive the first season. It's never easy if you look at what's happened to the newly promoted sides.

“Everything has to be spot on in the decision making in order to achieve this and to make sure you stay for good.

“Many things have to come together, you have to be ambitious, you need a proper budget or there's no chance to achieve it.

“You have to make sure you improve in each and every department, we have to invest in the training ground, the staff, the most important thing in the playing squad and of course there will be hopefully many new incomings and quality. We want to invest in the stadium. We have to improve each and every day. This is what we're working on.

"It will be a complicated and hardworking period”...

"It will be a complicated and hardworking period to give this club the best opportunity to achieve what we want to achieve, to make a club who can survive on Premier League level and then establish themselves.

“Many discussions are needed and we're trying to work pretty hard on it. I will also just take on a challenge when I have a feeling we have a chance to stay in this league. Right now with this clarity we're even more on it."

Plans are already in place for Leeds' pre-season camp and summer friendlies and Farke says the setting of a 'clear budget' so they can put together a competitive squad will be key.

"Right now it's important we have a clear budget and it's clear what we can spend," he said.

"We have to take some decisions in terms of contracts, new incomings. We need a squad who is competitive on Premier League level or we don't have to go into next season.

“We have already planned a bit the pre-season fixtures, training camp. It has to be spot on to give yourself a chance, you need a strong start to add as many points as quickly as possible. We need new signings relatively quickly, not the end of August. It's not like yesterday I had big decisions to take, we've had good conversations so far."